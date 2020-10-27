Video: What Happened After RAW With Randy Orton And Drew McIntyre

Last night’s RAW went off the air with Drew McIntyre brawling with WWE Champion Randy Orton. The show suddenly ended as Orton delivered punches to McIntyre while they were on the announce table. Below is video of Orton and McIntyre continuing the fight, which was apparently shown only to fans in Canada.

The video shows McIntyre turning it around on top of the announce table, unloading on Orton with punches. McIntyre then grabbed an ink pen and stabbed Orton in the eye with it.