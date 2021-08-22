Video: What Happened After SummerSlam With Brock Lesnar & John Cena

Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view went off the air at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As noted, the SummerSlam main event saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title over John Cena. Lesnar then interrupted Reigns’ post-match celebration and had a staredown with Reigns, and Paul Heyman, who was shocked at the return of his former client.

In an update, Cena stumbled back into the ring after the SummerSlam pay-per-view went off the air but Lesnar went back in and attacked him. Lesnar delivered a few German suplexes and a F5 to leave Cena laying once again. Lesnar then laughed a bit and looked down at Cena before making his exit. He marched to the entrance way and looked back at the ring one more time before heading to the back.

Here are post-SummerSlam videos of Cena & Lesnar-

Lesnar just murdered Cena pic.twitter.com/kMxnlueFYW — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 22, 2021

John Cena getting KILLED by Brock Lesnar after SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Y1uozEppgX — Kenny Majid – The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) August 22, 2021

Brock Lesnar hitting the F5 on John Cena after #SummerSlam went off the air!! pic.twitter.com/YPaxRaTwzk — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 22, 2021

Brock Lesnar adding insult to injury beating up John Cena. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DwQUNpclhj — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) August 22, 2021