Video: What Happened After This Week’s RAW

The dark main event after tonight’s WWE RAW at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois saw The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP in tag team action.

The match was described as “loads of fun” and the best match of the night by correspondents in attention.

Before the match began, The New Day came to the ring and celebrated with RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. for her non-title No Holds Barred win over Charlotte Flair in the RAW main event. RAW went off the air on the USA Network with Nikki celebrating with the crowd, and that continued until The New Day came out for the dark main event.