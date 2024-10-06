Video: What Happened After WWE Bad Blood With Kevin Owens And Cody Rhodes

Kevin Owens has turned heel and has had enough of Cody Rhodes after the Undisputed WWE Champion teamed up with Roman Reigns at Saturday night’s Bad Blood. A video shot by fans posted online shows Owens attacking Rhodes in the parking lot immediately after the show.

There’s no word yet on what was said between the two, but it shows Owens poking Rhodes before hitting him.

Officials eventually entered the picture and broke things up.

KO JUST JUMPED CODY AT HIS BUS pic.twitter.com/GSXZN0ke1M — Your Phavorite Teacher Loud_Mouth_Ant (@_LoudMouthGamer) October 6, 2024

Here's the full altercation of Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes #WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/r3OOQGrg3U — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 6, 2024