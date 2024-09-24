Video: What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air On 9/23

“Main Event” Jey Uso had a feel-good moment on Monday night.

The WWE veteran won his first singles title in 14 years with the company, upsetting Bron Breakker in the main event of the September 23 episode of WWE Raw in Ontario, California to become the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Once the 9/23 show went off the air on the USA Network, Jackie Redmond caught up with an emotional “Main Event” Jey Uso during his post-match celebration in the crowd for an interview.

“YEET! I deserved it,” Uso started. “I deserved it. No, first of all, look, I appreciate everyone who’s been on my journey, uce. I’m happy it happened in front of my home state, California.”

He added, “I promise I’m a big believer in hard work will always pay off. Kids, good grades, kids. Listen to your parents. Say your prayers, man, and I swear, your dreams will come true, just like getting my first championship. The new Intercontinental Champion. If you’re down with Jey Uso being the new I.C. Champ, then let me hear you say YEET!”

Check out the complete video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.