Video: What Happened With CM Punk And GUNTHER Following Match In Vienna

At last Saturday’s Road to WrestleMania live event in Vienna, Austria, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER successfully defended his title against CM Punk in a hard-fought Steel Cage Match that headlined the evening.

Dubbed “The Ring General,” GUNTHER earned the victory over “The Best in the World” in what was described by fans in attendance as a brutal, physical encounter. The match marked another milestone in GUNTHER’s dominant reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

Following the bout, CM Punk addressed the crowd in a post-match promo, taking a moment to praise the champion:

Punk said, “After sharing the ring with The Ring General Gunther in a cage, I know I’m never going to forget Vienna. This man is a champion for a reason. He represents championship caliber, people, hardworking, blue collar, salt of the earth, Vienna pride. Congratulations, champ. I will see you down the line. Now, he’s going to sing some funk songs with you people.”

