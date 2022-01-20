Video: What Jon Moxley Said During His Return To AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley made his return to AEW during the January 19th 2022 edition of Dynamite following a stint in rehab.

Moxley started his promo by saying “go f*ck yourself” to a heckler. Apparently the fan had booed and yelled out “get this drunken piece of trash out the ring” which led to Moxley’s response.

Moxley talked about how there are scars on the inside that people sometimes try to hid but they should be proud of them. Moxley said the world would be a boring place if everyone was perfect.

Moxley talked about how people doubt him and want to write him off but he doesn’t run from his demons, he just beats the shit out of them. Moxley said that nobody can put him through more hell than what he has already been through. If people thought he was dangerous before, Moxley said that all he drinks now is blood.