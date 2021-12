After the December 8th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, MJF returned to the ring to Billy Joel’s song My Life and cut a promo for his hometown fans in Long Island, New York.

MJF started by praising his “best friend” Tony Khan but said that Khan will have to pay a lot of money to keep him around in 2024. MJF said that CM Punk “f**king sucks” and so does the city of Chicago. MJF called Long Island the “most magical place in the world” and referred to his doubters as “mid.”