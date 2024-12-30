Video: What Went Down In CM Punk vs. GUNTHER Cage Match At WWE Chicago Show

WWE’s live event at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, on December 29, 2024, delivered a memorable night of action, headlined by a steel cage match between hometown hero CM Punk and GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The match came down to a dramatic finish as Punk was on the verge of escaping the cage to claim victory. However, Dominik Mysterio interfered, slamming the cage door into Punk’s face, allowing GUNTHER to escape and retain his title.

Following the event, Punk shared his thoughts in an Instagram story, reflecting on the significance of the night and taking a cheeky jab at Dominik:

“Chicago. What can I say? I love you with all my heart. Been over ten years since I was able to wrestle in what I will always call the rosemont horizon. It is my privilege. Two million dollar houses, on our way to a third in Houston. Proud of everyone on the crew who worked hard and made it all possible except little Dominick Mysterio who is a greasy twat.”

Punk’s comments highlight both his gratitude for his Chicago fans and his playful disdain for Mysterio, adding to the drama surrounding his current storyline. As WWE continues its live tour, Punk is set to face Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated match on the Raw debut episode on Netflix next week.