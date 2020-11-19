Video: William Regal Confirms War Games Main Event, More Notes On TakeOver: War Games 2020

The two top matches for WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” have been confirmed for the big event on Sunday, December 5. As noted before, last night’s NXT show ended with NXT Champion Finn Balor bringing back The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) to attack The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch).

In an update, NXT General Manager William Regal has confirmed that the men’s WarGames match will feature Cole, Strong, O’Reilly and Fish vs. McAfee, Dunne, Lorcan and Burch. You can see Regal’s post-show announcement in the video below. The video features footage of what happened after NXT went off air with the big eight-man brawl between The Kings and The Undisputed Era.

WWE has also confirmed the two Team Captains for the women’s WarGames match. Shotzi Blackheart will lead one team, while Candice LeRae will lead the other. Based on what happened during this week’s NXT show, it looks like the match will feature Blackheart, Ember Moon, Toni Storm and one Superstar to be announced vs. LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Kacy Catanzaro or Kayden Carter are possible for the final slot on Team Shotzi, unless they decide to go with someone like Rhea Ripley or NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

On a related note, you can see the new “Takeover: WarGames 2020” logo below, along with the promo for the show that aired during this week’s NXT with Blackheart. Twitter reactions from NXT bosses & WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels can also be seen below: