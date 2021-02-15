Video: Winners Of The NXT Women’s Dusty Classic At TakeOver Tonight

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai have won the first-ever WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” opener saw Kai and Gonzalez defeat Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the finals.
Kai and Gonzalez are the winners of the Women’s Dusty Classic trophy, and they have earned a future title shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s match from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, along with the final brackets:
Here are the updated Women’s Dusty Classic brackets:
FIRST ROUND – LEFT SIDE
* The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) defeated Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade
* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeated Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark
FIRST ROUND – RIGHT SIDE
* Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter) defeated Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm
* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Aliyah and Jessi Kamea
SEMI-FINALS
* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Team Ninja
SEMI-FINALS
* Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeated The Way
FINALS – AT TAKEOVER
* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon