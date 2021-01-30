Video: Women’s Dusty Cup Match Takes Place On WWE 205 Live

The first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued during tonight’s 205 Live episode on the WWE Network. The final first round match of the tournament took place with Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeating Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark (fka Lacey Ryan), who was making her debut after signing last week. The finish saw Moon force Stark to tap out.

Blackheart and Moon will now face The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell in the semi-finals. That match will reportedly air on the February 10 NXT episode. The finals of the Women’s Dusty Classic are reportedly airing at the NXT Takeover special on Sunday, February 14, which is Valentine’s Day.