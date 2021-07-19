Video: Women’s Money In The Bank Briefcase Winner Revealed

Nikki A.S.H. (Nikki Cross) won the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Cross now has a contract that she can cash in on any champion in the next year.
The Women’s MITB Ladder Match also featured Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka.
The finish saw the other 7 Superstars bury Bliss under a bunch of ladders at ringside. The competitors, minus Cross, climbed three ladders in the ring and began to brawl at the top of the ladder, under the briefcase. Cross then ran in and climbed up a ladder with Liv, and unhooked the briefcase to get the win while the other 6 Superstars brawled at the top of the ladders.
