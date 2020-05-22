Video: Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match 2019 – Full Match

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE posted the following video, showing the complete 2019 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Bayley, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Naomi and Natalya were also featured in the match:

