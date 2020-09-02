Video: World Championship Changes Hands On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

We have a new Impact World Champion following the main event of this week’s Impact Wrestling. Eric Young defeated Eddie Edwards to claim the title on this week’s episode. The two have been feuding since Young put Rich Swann on the shelf the week after Slammiversary, which led into this match. After some back and forth action, Young grabbed the Impact World Championship but when the ref snatched it and went to go remove it from the ring, Young grabbed his hockey mask and hit Edwards, then nailed a piledriver for the win. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win makes Young a two-time Impact World Champion, having last held the title from April to June of 2014. Edwards’ Impact World Title reign ends at 36 days, having started with his winning the vacant title in a Fatal Five-Way match at Slammiversary.

The World Class Maniac is in control with the World Championship on the line. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheEricYoung pic.twitter.com/BYUZMS2UOc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2020