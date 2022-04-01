Video: WrestleMania 38 Set Revealed At AT&T Stadium

Pat McAfee, Michael Cole and the guys from sports-comedy group Dude Perfect (Tyler Toney, Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones) have revealed the set for WWE’s WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

As seen in the video below, Dude Perfect’s football trick shot ignited the pyro on The Grandest Stage of Them All to reveal the setup inside AT&T Stadium.

McAfee, a former NFL punter who will wrestle Austin Theory on WrestleMania Sunday, was later assisted by some editing as he kicked a trick shot while more fireworks went off outside of the stadium.

WrestleMania 38 will take place this Saturday and Sunday, live from AT&T Stadium. The two-hour Kickoff pre-shows will begin at 6pm ET, and the main card will begin at 8pm.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania and be sure to join us later tonight for WrestleMania SmackDown and WWE Hall of Fame coverage. Below is the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video-