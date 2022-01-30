Video: WrestleMania Sign Caught Fire By Pyro At Royal Rumble

Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event was so hot the WrestleMania 38 sign caught on fire.

You may have noticed how some fans were distracted during the match between RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Doudrop, which came right after the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, won by Ronda Rousey. Fans were distracted because the WrestleMania 38 sign hanging from the rafters caught fire due to pyro.

Fans in attendance noted that pyro from Rousey’s Rumble win caught the sign on fire. Fans sitting under the sign were quickly evacuated from their seats so that crew members could bring the sign down. This all happened during Lynch’s win over Doudrop.

The sign was brought down and crew members attacked it with fire extinguishers to put the flames out. Security kept fans from the area until the situation was resolved, and the sign was then raised back into place. The chairs were then re-arranged on the floor and fans were allowed back to where they were sitting.

The sign then caught fire again after Brock Lesnar won the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event.

Lynch took to Twitter after the match and commented on the sign catching fire.

“So hot I set the WrestleMania sign on fire. #RoyalRumble,” she wrote.

You can see footage of the sign below, along with Lynch's full tweet:

