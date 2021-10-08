Video: Wrestlers From Around The World Unite For New Mental Health PSA

The following press release was issued today-

WRESTLERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD UNITE WITH NEW PSA INITIATIVE “TAG ME IN” TO SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS

Professional wrestlers worldwide participate in a new PSA launching today online to normalize a conversation surrounding mental health

Limited Edition “Tag Me In” t-shirts created by Pro Wrestling Tees are now available through October 31 in support of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

On Halloween a gift/donation sharing the profits of shirt sales will be given.

Professional wrestling is the first organized sports entity to create a PSA for mental health

(OCTOBER 8, 2021) – Professional wrestlers from around the world have come together to raise awareness for mental health with the launch of the new “Tag Me In” initiative. The goal of “Tag Me In” is to normalize a conversation about mental health, rid the mental health stigma and reiterate that those affected are never alone.

Starting today, “Tag Me In” will be sharing a PSA featuring wrestlers and personalities from around the globe on TagMeInUnited.com and social platforms including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Professional wrestling is the first organized sports entity to do a PSA for mental health.

The sentiment of care spreads across the world with an eclectic talent pool of young fresh faces to the ones you know and love, including; Mick Foley, Trish Stratus, Effy, Nyla Rose, LuFisto, Daimonji, Gail Kim, Psycho Clown, Chris Jericho, Deonna Purrazzo, Shane Taylor, Kurt Angle, Hikaru Shida, Rebel, Lexie Fyfe, Lilian Garcia, Tony Schiavone, Amy Dumas, Konnan, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Pollo Del Mar, Maria Kanellis, Sharmell Huffman, Awesome Kong, Chelsea Green, EC3, W. Morrissey, DDP, Mickie James, Nick Aldis and so many more!

Additionally, limited edition “Tag Me In” t-shirts created by Creative Ventures/Pro Wrestling Tees are now available through October 31 for $24.99 and can be purchased at ProWrestlingTees.com/tagmein. On Halloween, Pro Wrestling Tees will announce monies raised and make a donation of shared profits from the shirt sales to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

“I feel it’s important to be a part of this initiative in the hopes that it can reach, help and save lives.” – Nyla Rose

“There has never been a more vital time for people who care, to offer support and raise awareness about mental health. Let’s band together to make a difference.” – Mick Foley

“Our jobs require the responsibility to care for our opponents in the ring, we are expanding that compassion to the personal battles we face outside the ring as well.” – Amy Dumas

“During these times of uncertainty, when many are struggling, it is inspiring to see so many in the wrestling world join together for a good cause. NAMI is grateful for the support of the community. If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to the NAMI HelpLine at 800-950-6264 M-F, 10-10 ET. Stand with us as we are #Together4MH,” said Katrina Gay, Chief Development Officer, NAMI.

The wrestling community is incredibly close and when something happens to someone in the business, they come together. With the world rounding the curve of the COVID-19 global pandemic that resulted in social isolation, it became more apparent than ever that a bigger conversation around mental health was needed and thus, the “Tag Me In” vision was born.

For more information on “Tag Me In,” please visit TagMeInUnited.com and follow us on social media:

Instagram: @tagmeinunited

Twitter: @tagmeinunited

YouTube: Tag Me In United – YouTube

ABOUT TAG ME IN

Unite to break the stigma and normalize a conversation around mental health. Our goal is to empower people to advocate for themselves and support others in doing the same.