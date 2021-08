A new trailer has been released for the WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 37.

As reported before here on PWMania.com, part 1 will air on Saturday on Peacock/WWE Network with a behind the scenes look at Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Part 2 will air on Sunday on Peacock/WWE Network with a behind the scenes look at WrestleMania 37 Night 2.

Here is the full trailer-