Video: WWE 247 Championship Changes Hands On RAW Tonight

Shelton Benjamin is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight’s RAW saw Benjamin capture the title from R-Truth. The title change came as The Hurt Business was at ringside following Benjamin’s non-title loss to WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews. Truth had ran through the ring earlier during the match, chased by Akira Tozawa’s ninjas. Truth came running back through the ringside area after the match but Benjamin leveled him with a big boot, then pinned him for the title change. This is Benjamin’s second run with the WWE 24/7 Title. Truth’s 38th reign began on the August 3 RAW show by defeating Tozawa.