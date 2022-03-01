Video: WWE Changes Tommaso Ciampa’s Theme, Ciampa Beats Robert Roode On RAW

WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa worked this week’s RAW from Columbus, OH and picked up his first red brand TV singles win, while also debuting a new theme song. Ciampa defeated Robert Roode on RAW, despite interference from Dolph Ziggler. After the match, The Dirty Dawgs double teamed Ciampa and beat him down while fans booed.

The big news coming out of the bout was WWE changing Ciampa’s theme song, doing away with the fan-favorite “No One Will Survive” theme that Ciampa has used since 2018. That song was created by CFO$, who no longer works with WWE Music. It was just a matter of time before WWE nixed the song and debuted a new one from WWE Music partner Def Rebel. As is often the case, the theme change didn’t go over well with many fans on social media.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode will feature Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. The Dirty Dawgs in tag team action. The bout will open the broadcast Ziggler defeated Ciampa last Tuesday, with an assist by Roode, to become the new #1 contender to Breakker. It’s believed that Ziggler vs. Breakker, or perhaps a Triple Threat with Ciampa, will take place at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

There’s still no word on a main roster call-up for Ciampa. He teamed with new WWE United States Champion Finn Balor for a win over The Dirty Dawgs on last week’s RAW, and he has two recent WWE Main Event wins over T-BAR, and one recent Main Event win over Akira Tozawa.

WOW…. Ciampa theme gone, no one will survive #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/vu8pGCoL5f — Deke Stokes ︎ (@2Sweet444Life) March 1, 2022