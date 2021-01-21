Video: WWE Chronicle Trailer For Bianca Belair Episode

WWE has released the first trailer for the new WWE Chronicle documentary on Bianca Belair. You can watch the trailer below. The latest WWE Network Documentaries production will premiere this Sunday at 10am ET on-demand. It will then air at 9pm ET on the WWE Network live stream.

Belair’s WWE Chronicle episode will follow the SmackDown Superstar as she prepares for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below is the official synopsis:

“From her days as a track-and-field star to her success in WWE, Bianca Belair has always had one goal in mind: to be the very best. Learn The EST of WWE’s remarkable story on a new episode of WWE Chronicle, premiering this Sunday on WWE Network.”

Belair reacted to the trailer on Twitter right after watching it for the first time.

“Wait hold up… This is just the trailer and I’m already [pleading face emoji] I don’t even know what to say… [smiling face with hearts emoji] I will be watching this for the 1st time along with everyone else on Sunday, and I am so excited & nervous to see how my story & thoughts unfold. I put my heart in this one,” she wrote.