VIDEO: WWE Community Video On Healthy Safe During CoronaVirus Outbreak

As seen below, WWE Community has released a new video that encourages fans to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video features WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and Kofi Kingston.

“I’m here to share some simple steps you can take to help protect yourself and others,” Kofi said after McIntyre opened the video.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth,” Flair said. “Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20-plus seconds.”

“Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue,” Drew said.

“Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects,” Kofi added. “Wash hands after touching commonly used objects.”

“Together we can help slow the spread,” Charlotte said.

It’s interesting to note that the “View Hidden Replies” button on the tweet shows that WWE did hide one comment from a fan.

That fan wrote, “Or canceling shows for the wellbeing of wrestlers.”

As noted, WWE is going back to airing live TV shows from the empty WWE Performance Center this week.

You can see the full video below: