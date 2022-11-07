Video: WWE Crown Jewel Dark Segment Featuring Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon kicked off Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event with a dark segment from the stage.

The WWE executives appeared on stage, as seen in the video below, and Triple H was holding a falcon on his arm. Falconry is a popular sport in the Middle East, with many people, including kings and other royalty, participating.

Stephanie later took to Twitter to express her pride in everyone.

“So incredibly proud of everyone tonight at #WWECrownJewel! What an incredible show, from our Superstars to our crew to our employees and especially, our fans in Saudi Arabia! Thank You!!! Then. Now. Forever. Together,” she wrote.