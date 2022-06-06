Video: WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff Pre-show

You can watch the complete WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event Kickoff pre-show video below. The panel features Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick, with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. There were no matches for the one-hour Kickoff.

