Video: WWE Holds 205 Live In The Thunderdome

This week’s WWE 205 Live episode took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida after all. Called by Drew Gulak and Vic Joseph, the live episode on the WWE Network hit the air after SmackDown on FOX went off the air. The opening match saw Drake Maverick defeated Tehuti Miles, while the closer saw Jake Atlas defeat Tony Nese. Nese attacked Atlas after the match and yelled at the announcers.

Above and below are photos & videos from this week’s WWE 205 Live episode, along with post-match reactions, with a look at what the purple brand looks like in The ThunderDome: