WWE has announced the following two segments for Monday’s RAW on the USA Network-

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will address the WrestleMania Backlash PPV match with Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman

-What’s next from Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville, and will Flair pursue the RAW Women’s Championship?

It was previously announced that Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos will return to RAW on Monday.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on RAW. Here is a promo for the show-