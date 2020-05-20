Video: WWE Looks At Drake Maverick’s Future, Natalya’s Body Slam School, Asuka Vlog

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WWE posted the following mini-documentary feature on Drake Maverick:

Maverick also tweeted the following, “My story. Please tune in to @WWENXT TOMORROW NIGHT to see the where this ends.”

– WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka posted the latest edition of her vlog, showing herself enjoying some breakfast:

– Natalya posted the following video, showing herself teaching how to perform a body slam:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR