– Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most-watched clips of 2020 from the WWE YouTube channel. The #10 most-watched video is Becky Lynch’s pregnancy announcement, and the #1 most-watched video is the surprise Royal Rumble return by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The list includes clips from shows that aired this year, and apparently does not include full matches from previous years that were added in 2020 or online series such as WWE Playlist.