Video: WWE & Nestle Pure Life’s Family Fitness Challenge Series, New Online Contest

– WWE has launched their new Nestlé Pure Life Family Fitness Challenge Sweepstakes. The contest will run until Sunday, December 13. Fans can enter the sweepstakes and find the full list of rules at this link. The grand prize winner will win a virtual meet & greet with one or two WWE Superstars, plus a WWE Title replica, and a Nestlé Waters prize pack. There will also be six first prize winners, which will receive a WWE Title replica and a Nestlé Waters prize pack.

WWE and Nestlé Pure Life have also launched a new “Family Fitness Challenge” online series to go with the sweepstakes. Below is episode 1, which features Lacey Evans and her daughter, Summer, teaming up with Charly Caruso to share the importance of staying active and living a healthy lifestyle.