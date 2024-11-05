Video: WWE NXT Cold Open Video With The Old ECW Theme Song

WWE will air a special NXT episode live on the CW Network on Wednesday, November 6, at 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, in which they will face AEW Dynamite.

The promotion has prepared a strong lineup for the show. The top bout featured NXT Champion Trick Williams and ECW Original Bubba Ray Dudley will face Ethan Page and Ridge Holland, among other matches confirmed for the show.

Jaida Parker will face Lola Vice in a hardcore match, with ECW manager Dawn Marie serving as a special guest referee, and Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx will face Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer.

Several ECW Legends will appear on the show. It is still unclear whether Paul Heyman will appear. Check out the show’s retro cold open video package: