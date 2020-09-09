Video: WWE Posts Footage Of Drew McIntyre Behind The Wheel Of Ambulance At RAW

– This week’s WWE RAW episode opened up with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interrupting an in-ring promo from Randy Orton, who he will defend against at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27. The last time we saw McIntyre he was leaving the arena in an ambulance after taking three punt kicks from Orton, but now McIntyre returned to RAW by driving an ambulance into The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, interrupting Orton while he spoke.

As seen below, WWE has just released exclusive footage of McIntyre driving the ambulance into the arena. Drew then hit the ring and took Orton out with a Claymore Kick before leaving. McIntyre would go on to attack Orton two more times during RAW, until Orton was the one taken away in an ambulance this time.