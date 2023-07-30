Video: WWE Reflects On Top 10 Times Roman Reigns Went To Extreme Measures

“The Tribal Chief” is primed for “Tribal Combat.”

He’s gonna prove it next weekend.

Ahead of the “Tribal Combat” showdown between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for the title of “The Tribal Chief,” as well as the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship, at WWE SummerSlam 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI., WWE has decided to look back at past examples of “The Head of the Table” going to extreme measures.

The latest installment of the weekly “WWE Top 10” digital series dropped on Sunday dubbed, “WWE Top 10: Roman Reigns goes extreme.”

The list features the following:

10. Pummels Seth Rollins With A Chair

9. Spears The Undertaker Through A Table

8. Con-Chair-To To Edge

7. Uranage To Montez Ford Through A Table

6. Spears The Demon Through The Barricade

5. Drive-By To A Trapped Jey Uso

4. Runs Over Kevin Owens

3. Powerbombs Rey Mysterio Into Hell in a Cell

2. Spears Braun Strowman Off The Stage

1. Spears Brock Lesnar Through A Cage Wall

Watch the complete episode of “WWE Top 10: Roman Reigns goes extreme” via the YouTube player embedded below.