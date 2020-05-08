Video: WWE Releases First 13 Minutes Of The Undertaker’s Last Ride Special

As seen below, WWE has released the first 13 minutes from The Undertaker’s “Last Ride” docuseries that premieres this Sunday on the WWE Network with Chapter 1. The first part of a five-part series will premiere at 10am ET on-demand, and then will air on the main stream after WWE Money In the Bank goes off the air. Chapter 2 will premiere on Sunday, May 17; Chapter 3 on Sunday, May 24; Chapter 4 on Sunday, June 14; Chapter 5 on Sunday, June 21.
