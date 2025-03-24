Video: WWE Reveals Top 25 Biggest WrestleMania Returns Of All-Time

WWE recently revealed the top 25 biggest WrestleMania returns of all time on their YouTube channel.

You can check out the complete list below:

1. Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38

2. The Hardy Boyz WrestleMania 33

3. Ultimate Warrior WrestleMania 8

4. The Undertaker WrestleMania 20

5. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth WrestleMania 7

6. John Cena WrestleMania 35

7. The NWO WrestleMania 31

8. Legion of Doom 2000 WrestleMania 14

9. Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 38

10. The Undertaker WrestleMania 40

11. Pete Rose WrestleMania 14

12. John Cena WrestleMania 32

13. Shane McMahon WrestleMania 39

14. The Rock WrestleMania 31

15. Mick Foley/HBK/Stone Cold WrestleMania 32

16. Mean Gene/Bobby Heenan WrestleMania 17

17. The Undertaker WrestleMania 34

18. Jim Ross WrestleMania 15

19. Yokozuna WrestleMania 11

20. Stephanie McMahon WrestleMania 40

21. Rocky Johnson WrestleMania 13

22. John Cena WrestleMania 40

23. Pat McAfee WrestleMania 39

24. Roddy Piper WrestleMania 5

25. The Rock WrestleMania 32