Video: WWE Reveals Top 25 Biggest WrestleMania Returns Of All-Time

WWE recently revealed the top 25 biggest WrestleMania returns of all time on their YouTube channel.
You can check out the complete list below:
1. Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38
2. The Hardy Boyz WrestleMania 33
3. Ultimate Warrior WrestleMania 8
4. The Undertaker WrestleMania 20
5. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth WrestleMania 7
6. John Cena WrestleMania 35
7. The NWO WrestleMania 31
8. Legion of Doom 2000 WrestleMania 14
9. Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 38
10. The Undertaker WrestleMania 40
11. Pete Rose WrestleMania 14
12. John Cena WrestleMania 32
13. Shane McMahon WrestleMania 39
14. The Rock WrestleMania 31
15. Mick Foley/HBK/Stone Cold WrestleMania 32
16. Mean Gene/Bobby Heenan WrestleMania 17
17. The Undertaker WrestleMania 34
18. Jim Ross WrestleMania 15
19. Yokozuna WrestleMania 11
20. Stephanie McMahon WrestleMania 40
21. Rocky Johnson WrestleMania 13
22. John Cena WrestleMania 40
23. Pat McAfee WrestleMania 39
24. Roddy Piper WrestleMania 5
25. The Rock WrestleMania 32