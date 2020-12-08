Video: WWE Setup Going On At Tropicana Field

Florida sports reporter Jon Alba has revealed new video of the WWE ThunderDome construction at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. You can see the clip below.

As noted, WWE will begin their new residency at the domed stadium home of the MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays beginning this Friday with SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s RAW is the final show to air from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

There’s still no official word on when WWE’s residency at Tropicana Field will end, but all upcoming RAW, SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view events will air from the domed stadium, known as “The Trop” to fans.

Stay tuned for more on WWE’s residency at Tropicana Field. You can see video of WWE construction at the dome below, along with the two ThunderDome constructions photos from earlier:

Here is another view of the new #WWE ThunderDome setup at Tropicana Field, per a source. I've praised on @theLTGpodcast how good the set looks at Amway, and I imagine it will look similar here. @BN9 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6O3950ol6V — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 7, 2020