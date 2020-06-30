Video: WWE Smackdown Preview For This Week

Below is a promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, which will feature Sheamus raising a toast to Jeff Hardy. That segment was originally planned for last Friday’s show. WWE is teasing that SmackDown will also see WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman possibly tapping into his dark side to prepare for the Wyatt Swamp Fight against Bray Wyatt at WWE’s “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” pay-per-view.