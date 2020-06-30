Video: WWE Smackdown Preview For This Week

Below is a promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, which will feature Sheamus raising a toast to Jeff Hardy. That segment was originally planned for last Friday’s show. WWE is teasing that SmackDown will also see WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman possibly tapping into his dark side to prepare for the Wyatt Swamp Fight against Bray Wyatt at WWE’s “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” pay-per-view.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Photos: Charlotte Flair Does Lingerie Photo Shoot
Charlie Flair published the photos below on her official Instagram account from a recent lingerie photo shoot she done: ...
Seth Rollins Comments On If Becky Lynch Will Return To WWE
In an interview with NYPost.com, Seth Rollins commented on fiance Becky Lynch's pregnancy and if she'll return to WWE. “Oh, she hates it . She...
Rusev’s New Ring Name Revealed
In a recent YouTube video, Lana revealed that her husband (formerly Rusev) will be using the name Miro moving forward. Miro is short for...
Dolph Ziggler Comments On His Covid-19 Test Results
Dolph Ziggler recently did an interview with SI.com and here are the highlights. On his move to RAW: "I didn’t pitch this, but I feel...
WWE RAW Results – June 29, 2020
WWE RAW Results - June 29, 2020 - Tonight's WWE RAW on the USA Network opens up from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com