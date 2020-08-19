Video: WWE SmackDown Preview For This Week

– WWE is teasing that another Superstar will feel the wrath of WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman during Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. The Monster debuted his new bald look last week as he prepares to defend against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on Sunday. Below is a new promo for Friday’s show, which will also feature Jeff Hardy vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, with the title on the line:
