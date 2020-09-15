Video: WWE SmackDown Preview For This Week

– Below is a new promo for Sasha Banks’ return to WWE SmackDown during Friday’s episode on FOX. This will be Banks’ first appearance since SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley attacked her two weeks ago, and Banks will be there to address her former tag team partner. As seen in the promo, WWE is advertising that Friday’s SmackDown will see the current program between cousins Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continue as they prepare to do battle at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27.