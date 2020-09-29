Video: WWE SmackDown Preview For This Week

WWE is advertising that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will continue his “cruel rule” over the blue brand during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, which will feature fallout from Reigns’ win over Jey Uso at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. WWE is also advertising that Sasha Banks will appear, teasing that she may target Bayley’s reign with the SmackDown Women’s Title next. As noted earlier today, Banks vs. Bayley is currently planned for the WWE Hell In a Cell main event on October 25, inside the Cell. That match may be announced during Friday’s show.

