– Below is a new promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. WWE has announced that Kevin Owens will address WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble on the show. Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E with the title on the line has also been announced, plus Bayley vs. Bianca Belair in Bayley’s Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course Challenge.