Video: WWE SmackDown Preview For This Week With Heavy Machinery & More

– WWE is teasing that Otis may surrender his Money In the Bank briefcase and title shot to The Miz and John Morrison during Friday’s SmackDown. After feuding for the past few weeks, The Miz and Morrison served Otis with lawsuit papers this past Friday night after failing to steal the MITB contract the week before. The lawsuit accused Otis of emotional distress, destruction of personal property, creating an unsafe working environment, Money In the Bank negligence, and because they consider The Dirt Sheet to be a news program, Miz and Morrison say Otis is violating their First Amendment right.

Below is a new promo for Friday’s Clash of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown, which will also feature more build to the Jey Uso vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match, and more Clash hype: