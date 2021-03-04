Video: WWE Stars Preview Meiko Satomura vs. KLR On NXT UK

The big match between “The Final Boss” Meiko Satomura and WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray will air during today’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. WWE posted this video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Mercedes Martinez, and Toni Storm commenting on the match.

“Kay Lee Ray is somebody that I think is just barely scratching the surface with what she can do,” Bayley said.

Storm has a history with Satomura in the UK and praised her abilities. “All the women of the NXT UK roster will tell you that they’re the best and the greatest,” Storm said. “Ladies, meet Meiko Satomura.”

Ripley added, “Meiko Satomura, Kay Lee Ray, the NXT UK Women’s Championship. That’s money right there.”

Banks, who has praised Satomura in the past, said she will be watching today’s match. “Meiko Satomura is one of the most badass women, she is a legend,” Banks said. “You’re talking about two of the greatest in the WWE. This match, I am going to have all eyes on it.”