Video: WWE Stars Stop Wrestling For Commercial Breaks During SmackDown

Due to tonight’s WWE SmackDown happening in an empty arena, some changes to the show occurred. One being that during commercial breaks, instead of continuing to wrestle, the superstars stopped performing to take a breather.

Sasha Banks and Bayley teamed up against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss on this week’s WWE Smackdown at the Performance Center. During the commercial break, the women took a break from the action which you can see in the video below.

They really did stop wrestling during the commercials! pic.twitter.com/Pi6zBkz3qI — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 14, 2020

Alexa Bliss was not happy with the video being posted but ended up deleting her tweet. Here is a screenshot: