Video: WWE Supercut Episode On Every Time John Cena Was Pinned

Below is the latest edition of WWE Supercut, featuring every Superstar to pin John Cena. The compilation runs for almost 4 minutes and features everyone who has pinned Cena in his 18 year WWE career, from Chris Jericho to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero to Heath Slater, John Laurinaitis, Lord Tensai, Brock Lesnar and more.
