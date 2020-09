– As noted, The IIconics were forced to disband after losing to The Riott Squad on this week’s WWE RAW. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, but there have been rumors on Royce getting a singles push as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is high up on her. The latest episode of WWE Playlist features The IIconics’ defining moments, as seen below: