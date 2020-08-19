Video: WWE Thunderdome Construction Continues

Construction crews are making progress with turning the Amway Center in Orlando into the WWE ThunderDome. As seen below, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has revealed new video from inside the arena.
It was noted earlier this week that crews have been working 13-hour days since Sunday, and that they expected to be done with the set up by today, Wednesday.
Footage from inside the Amway Center in Orlando, where WWE is working on its newest creation, the ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/WBx8Xx3U8a
— Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) August 19, 2020