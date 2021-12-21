Video: WWE United States Championship Match Confirmed For Next Week

Dolph Ziggler is the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Tonight’s RAW saw Ziggler face Priest in a non-title Championship Contender bout, just two weeks after Priest retained over Robert Roode in an Open Challenge match. Last week’s RAW featured Roode and Ziggler defeating Priest and Finn Balor in tag team action.

The finish to tonight’s Ziggler vs. Priest match saw Roode knock Priest from the apron to the floor. Priest recovered at ringside and snapped as he’s done for several weeks now. Priest then chased Roode down at ringside, jumped off the steel steps and attacked him as he tried to retreat. Priest mounted Roode and pounded on him until the referee counted to 10. After the count out, Priest dropped Roode with The Reckoning at ringside while staring Ziggler down.

It was then announced that Ziggler won the match by count out, which makes him the new #1 contender to the WWE United States Title. WWE then announced Ziggler vs. Priest with the title on the line for next Monday’s RAW episode.

Ziggler is a two-time WWE United States Champion, but he has not held the strap since December 2017. Priest has been champion since defeating Sheamus at SummerSlam on August 21. He has made 7 successful title defenses since then.