Video: WWE Used In Clue On Jeopardy

WWE was featured on the Thursday, April 30 edition of the popular “Jeopardy!” game show with host Alex Trebek. The WWE answer was featured in the “What Does It Stand For?” category from the “Double Jeopardy!” round. For $400, the hint read like this:

“The first ‘W’ in WWE, where Kofi Kingston and No Way Jose wrestle with issues.

The answer was “World” for World Wrestling Entertainment. Contestant Kevin Curran, an attorney from Chicago, got the answer right.

Jose was released from his WWE contract back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide budget cuts brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, but the episode could’ve been filmed before that. Kofi is the current SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Big E. Trebek has some history with WWE as he served as a backstage interviewer and guest ring announcer at WrestleMania VII for the main event that saw WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter do battle with Hogan capturing the WWE Title.

Pro wrestling has been featured on “Jeopardy!” several times over the years. Below is a tweet on when Vince McMahon was used in a clue last year. You can see the WWE mention at around the 15:10 mark in the video below.