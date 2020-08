Video: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands At Payback

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view saw Jax and Baszler capture the titles from Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. The finish featured a double submission as Baszler had the Muta Lock on Banks and the Kirifuda Clutch on Bayley at the same time. This is the first tag team titles reign for both Jax and Baszler. Banks and Bayley won the titles back on the June 5 SmackDown episode, by defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida: